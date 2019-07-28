QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

QQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

LON QQ traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 289.40 ($3.78). The stock had a trading volume of 374,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261.10 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Also, insider Steve Wadey sold 71,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £199,351.60 ($260,488.17). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,206 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,659.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

