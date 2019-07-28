Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Cut by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $32,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $161,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

