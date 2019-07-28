Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for EQM Midstream Partners in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQM. Citigroup set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $379,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 90.34%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

