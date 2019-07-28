PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56. PTC has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 201.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.