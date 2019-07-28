PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $73.36 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in PTC by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in PTC by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in PTC by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PTC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.