Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 62,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

