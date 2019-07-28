Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 587,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Progress Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progress Software stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progress Software by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 560,343 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 318,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 220,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

