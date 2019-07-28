Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $13,058.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,441,020 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

