PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53.

NYSE POL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 927,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

