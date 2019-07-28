PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53.
NYSE POL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 927,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.34.
PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
