Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last week, Polis has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $11,092.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

