Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.23% of Polar Power worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POLA stock remained flat at $$4.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25. Polar Power has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.65.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts predict that Polar Power will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

POLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

