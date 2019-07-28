PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,133,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in PNM Resources by 411.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 277,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.