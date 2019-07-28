Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after acquiring an additional 804,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after buying an additional 334,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $314,438,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,031,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 1,453,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $193.03. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. S&P Equity Research restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

