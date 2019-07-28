Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 326,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $453,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Photronics by 128.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Photronics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

