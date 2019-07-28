Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

PLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 326,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,188 over the last 90 days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Photronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 128.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

