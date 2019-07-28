Phonecoin (PHON) Price Tops $0.0002

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $17,861.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00290340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.01539007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00119818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 93,801,012 coins and its circulating supply is 93,400,762 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

