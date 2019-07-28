Phoenix Reaches Market Cap of $15.74 Million (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Huobi, Coinrail and Kucoin. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phoenix

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.