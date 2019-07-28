Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 71.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,757,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after buying an additional 1,387,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after buying an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 621,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.