Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

