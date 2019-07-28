Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.45 ($28.43).

EPA UG opened at €22.50 ($26.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €21.64. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

