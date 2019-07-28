Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.58. 27,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

