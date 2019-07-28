Performance Shipping (DCIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 213.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

