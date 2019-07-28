Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Invests $250,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

