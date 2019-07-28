PENG Price Up 0.4% This Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, PENG has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market capitalization of $163,887.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,051,547,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,011,340,960 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

