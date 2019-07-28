Peerplays (PPY) Price Down 31.1% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.18 million and $109,736.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00288797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.01532909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.