Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.78 ($9.12).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Thursday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 702.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

