Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $230.76. 37,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,483. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

