Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

