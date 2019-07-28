Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 730 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

