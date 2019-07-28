PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $20,345.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.