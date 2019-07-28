Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.50% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATI stock remained flat at $$17.60 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of -0.12.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

