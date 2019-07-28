Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,442,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,863,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after buying an additional 786,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 639,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 804,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

