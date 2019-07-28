Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 105.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 58.1% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.