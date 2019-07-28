Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of PD traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 419,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,693. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagerduty stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.