Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 584,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $47,458.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $562,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

