Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised One Group Hospitality from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 364,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 288,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

