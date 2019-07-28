PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PCAR opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

