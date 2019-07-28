OVCODE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,975.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $49,975.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00290304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01553569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000589 BTC.

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,849,573 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

