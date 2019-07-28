Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Down 78.6% in July

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 5,021 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,114.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,554 shares of company stock worth $2,411,480 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Otelco stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Otelco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.88. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The company has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.72. Otelco has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 100.76%.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

