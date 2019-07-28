Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 3,896,100 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Oritani Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 177,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $810.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oritani Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.