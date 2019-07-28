Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 515,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 861.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organovo by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 14,093.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,996,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 14,093.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,996,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

