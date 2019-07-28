Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. 4,894,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

