Oppenheimer Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $356.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $437.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.61.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.04. 10,015,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,456 shares of company stock worth $21,130,430 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

