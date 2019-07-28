Oppenheimer Raises SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $200.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.46.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.49. 365,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,756. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.54. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.75.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cloonan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $1,297,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,761.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $39,438,777 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

