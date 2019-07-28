Opacity (OPQ) Price Tops $0.0187

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $20,752.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00288245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.01563805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00118021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,191,712 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

