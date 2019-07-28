Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Soo Hun Jung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Op Bancorp by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 366.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

