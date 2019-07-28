OmiseGO Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00016602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Liqui and Neraex. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $221.50 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitMart, Tidex, DigiFinex, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, BitForex, Coinrail, Iquant, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Coinone, Bit-Z, Ethfinex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bittrex, Braziliex, Bithumb, Gate.io, B2BX, Neraex, Independent Reserve, Liqui, Upbit, OKEx, GOPAX, BitBay, DDEX, FCoin, Poloniex, C2CX, Fatbtc, IDCM, Huobi, Hotbit, CoinEx, Zebpay, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, Koinex, Crex24, COSS, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, IDAX, BigONE, Cryptopia, Exmo, Tokenomy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

