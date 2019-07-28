Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Intel by 49.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,296 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Intel by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,705 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Intel by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,207,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $2,477,573 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

INTC opened at $51.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

