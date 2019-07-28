OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 130,396 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.66% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $82.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

