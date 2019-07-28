OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.48 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,969,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after buying an additional 515,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $187,316.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

